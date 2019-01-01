The Dos and Don'ts of Flash Sales

Best practices for planning and executing flash sales

When done right, flash sales enable brands to capitalize on market trends and execute outstanding promotions to customers. However, it's not always as easy as it seems.



In this white paper we take a look at how brands can undertake flash sales with a strategic approach that will optimize customer experiences and positively impact brand equity and customer loyalty.

This white paper explores:

The significance of flash sales today

The importance of effective execution

Best practices for optimizing success